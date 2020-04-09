සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Samurdhi allowance converted to a grant - EU gives 4,620 million

Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 20:20

Samurdhi+allowance+converted+to+a+grant+-+EU+gives+4%2C620+million
The government has decided to convert the 5000 rupee loan given to Samurdhi beneficiaries to a grant.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that the government has decided to grant a loan of Rs. 10,000 to Samurdhi recipients.

Accordingly, they were given a sum of Rs. 5,000 as the first stage which has now been converted into a grant. 

Meanwhile, the European Union has provided a grant of 4,620 million rupees (Euro 22 Million) to Sri Lanka to curb the coronavirus virus.

The European Union said in a statement that it has been earmarked for upgrading medical equipment and medical laboratory facilities and for the development of agriculture.
Worldwide corona deaths exceed 90,000
Worldwide corona deaths exceed 90,000
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:28

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths have exceeded 900,000.The number of deaths reported so far is 90,086.There are 1,541,538 cases of infected patients reported... Read More

Inhaling steam and drinking herbal porridge for Covid -19 are contrary to indigenous medicine (Video)
Inhaling steam and drinking herbal porridge for Covid -19 are contrary to indigenous medicine (Video)
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:44

The All Ceylon Indigenous Medical Organization states that although some doctors recommend inhaling steam and drinking porridge as an indigenous medicinal... Read More

i want to beat India in India - Steve Smith
i want to beat India in India - Steve Smith
Thursday, 09 April 2020 - 21:46

Australian batsman Steve Smith says he would like to beat the Indian team who are leading the Test rankings, in India."It is a difficult task to play Test... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Ratnapura and Pelmadulla will NOT be lifted tomorrow
08 April 2020
Curfew in Ratnapura and Pelmadulla will NOT be lifted tomorrow
One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190
09 April 2020
One more Covid -19 patient identified : SL Country total increased to 190
Private bus drivers and conductors to be granted the allowance of five thousand rupees
09 April 2020
Private bus drivers and conductors to be granted the allowance of five thousand rupees
A warning that 500 million individuals around the world could become poor due to the Corona Virus
09 April 2020
A warning that 500 million individuals around the world could become poor due to the Corona Virus
Several details about the seventh person to die of the Corona Virus
09 April 2020
Several details about the seventh person to die of the Corona Virus

International News

Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
09 April 2020
Bangladesh shuts down Rohingiya refugee camps
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
09 April 2020
South Korea slowing down - lowest reported covid -19 cases today, with 39
"Lean on me, when you're not strong" - is no more , Bill Withers dies at 81
03 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
02 April 2020
Number of deaths in Iran is higher than the stated figure
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.