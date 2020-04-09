Samurdhi allowance converted to a grant - EU gives 4,620 million

The government has decided to convert the 5000 rupee loan given to Samurdhi beneficiaries to a grant.



Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that the government has decided to grant a loan of Rs. 10,000 to Samurdhi recipients.



Accordingly, they were given a sum of Rs. 5,000 as the first stage which has now been converted into a grant.



Meanwhile, the European Union has provided a grant of 4,620 million rupees (Euro 22 Million) to Sri Lanka to curb the coronavirus virus.



The European Union said in a statement that it has been earmarked for upgrading medical equipment and medical laboratory facilities and for the development of agriculture.