Saturday, 02 May 2020 - 14:16

Government purchases 367,000 kilos of vegetables from Nuwara Eliya farmers

District Secretary Rohana Pushpakumara stated that the government has intervened to purchase 367,000 kilograms of vegetables from the Nuwara Eliya district at a cost of Rs. 33 million.



He said that steps were taken to distribute vegetables in 30 local government bodies in the Matara, Kalutara, Anuradhapura, Colombo and Kandy districts.