Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 6:32

Mathews back in top 20 after Harare double-century

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews is back among the top 20 batsmen in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings after helping his side win by 10 wickets in Harare to take a 1 nil lead in the two-Test series against Zimbabwe.



In the latest rankings update that also includes the Port Elizabeth Test, which England won by an innings and 53 runs to go 2-1 ahead in the four-Test series, Mathews has advanced eight places to reach 16th position after his unbeaten 200 in Harare.



The former Sri Lanka captains best ranking was third, achieved in August 2014, while he has also been among the top 10 among batsmen in ODI’s.