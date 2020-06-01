Funeral+of+the+late+Minister+Arumugam+Thondaman+will+be+held+in+Hatton+this+afternoon

The funeral of the late Minister Arumugam Thondaman will be held at the Norwood Thondaman Stadium in Hatton this afternoon.



His body was taken to the Ceylon Workers Congress headquarters in Kotagala yesterday afternoon.



Our correspondent stated that even though curfew had been imposed in Nuwara Eliya, a large number of people gathered on either side of the road and paid their last respects.



The remains of late Minister Arumugam Thondaman was kept at the Wawanthan Estate in Ramboda, Kotmale until last afternoon.



Meanwhile, Ceylon Workers Congress advisor Muttu Sivalingam stated that the party representatives will meet in the future to decide regarding the leadership which was vacated following the death of Minister Arumugam Thondaman.