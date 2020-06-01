The procession carrying Thondaman's body to Norwood Stadium (Video)

The procession carrying the body of late Minister Arumugam Thondaman is nearing the Hatton - Norwood Thondaman Stadium.



Our reporter stated that the motorcade carrying the body was passing the Hatton town.



Our correspondent said that despite the curfew imposed in the Nuwara Eliya district, a large number of people were gathered on either side of the road and paid their last respects.



Minister Arumugam Thondaman was 55 years old when he died of a heart attack on the 26th.



