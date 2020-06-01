A 13-year-old girl dies when the toilet pit exploded at her home - Father uses carbide to stop the stench emanating from the pit

A 13-year-old girl has died when a toilet pit exploded in her house. He mother who was close by has been critically injured in the Delgoda area.

The explosion had taken place with a loud noise when the father had dumped carbide to the pit at home with the intention of stopping the intense stench that was emanating from it.

The little girl Thakshila was playing on top of the concrete slab covering the pit and with the explosion she had fallen through the broken concrete slab into the pit.

Police said that her mother was critically injured and was receiving treatment at the Gampaha General Hospital.

The father had used carbide to eradicate the stench of the toilet emanating due to the rats digging through the pit. The house was situated in the Isikilikanda area in Delgoda, Kadawatha.

The Meegahawatta Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.