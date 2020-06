The Centre for Environmental Justice states that it is seeking legal action regarding the sand dredging and beach nourishment project implemented in the Mount Lavinia coast.

Attorney at Law Ravindranath Dabare told the Hiru news team that this was an unsuccessful project.

However, convening a press conference in Colombo on Monday, the Director General of the Coastal Resources Management Department Prabath Chandrakeerthi said that the project was a success.