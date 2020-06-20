The Astronomy and Space Science Unit at the Physics Department of the University of Colombo has developed a mobile phone app to identify coronavirus patients.



This app tells the user if a person nearby has recovered after infection, under quarantine or a returnee from overseas.



Director of the Unit Prof. Chandana Jayaratne told Hiru News that the phone would emit a certain sound if that person is infected.



This app has been developed on the instructions of chairman of the National Research Council Prof. Hemantha Dodampahala and with research assistance from the institution.



It will be available free of charge to mobile phone users.