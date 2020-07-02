SriLankan Airlines Launches First Air Freight Carrier - (Photos)

SriLankan Airlines today announced the launch of their first cargo aircraft.

SriLankan Airlines Chairman Ashok Pathirage said that SriLankan Airlines has remodelled this aircraft to suit the cargo industry due to the prevailing restriction in airline travel around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiating ceremony took place this morning at the main maintenance Yard 747 of the Katunayake Airport.

Instead of lighting the conventional coconut oil lamp, electric bulbs were placed to light the lamp during the ceremony due to fire hazard restrictions.

An A330-200 bus aircraft has been remodelled in this manner.

SriLankan Airlines engineers have removed the seats and designed the aircraft in 10 days to securely transport cargo.

The aircraft has a capacity of packing 170 cubic meters of cargo, with a total capacity of 45 metric tons.

The aircraft is scheduled to depart for Singapore and will take off from Katunayake tomorrow (26).

In the future, the aircraft is scheduled to transport cargo to 20 destinations including Europe, the Middle East, Australia, India and the Far East.