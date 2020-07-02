MCC pact will be torn into pieces – Sajith (video)

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says a government under him will tear the MCC agreement and throw the pieces away.
He made the remark at a public rally in Chilaw.
Wednesday, 01 July 2020
