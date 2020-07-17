Faculty of Technology of the University of Jaffna, in Killinochchi closed - brother of a 3rd year student infected with coronavirus

The Faculty of Technology of the University of Jaffna, situated in Killinochchi has been closed and no one is permitted to enter the premises.

This was after it was confirmed that the brother of a third-year female student had tested positive for coronavirus.

It is reported that the student has also been subject to a PCR test.

The Faculty of Technology is a newly established faculty of the University of Jaffna situated at Ariviyal Nagar, Kilinochchi.

It has been reported that the faculty has been informed not to allow anyone, including officials, to visit the campus today.



Meanwhile, the administration of the Sri Jayewardenepura University decided to postpone the examinations scheduled to be held for the final year students of the Management Faculty of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.



It was reported that a student from the Anuradhapura - Rajanganaya area that has reported coronavirus infected patients, was also scheduled to sit for the final year examinations of the Faculty of Management.



The student is reported to be from a family that was hospitalized with the coronavirus infection.



Therefore, the administration of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura stated that this step was taken considering the possible difficulties related to social distancing when conducting the examination on health guidelines.