It has been proved that Ranjan Ramanayake has insulted the judiciary - AG informs Supreme Court

Additional Solicitor General Sarath Jayamanne stated in the Supreme Court today that the contempt of court charges levelled against Ranjan Ramanayake have been proved.

This was while concluding the Attorney General's speeches related to the contempt of court case against Ranjan Ramanayake.

The case was taken up before a three-judge bench comprising Justices Sisira de Abrew, Vijith Malalgoda and Preethi Padman Surasena.

Additional Solicitor General Sarath Jayamanne, who appeared for the Attorney General, further stated that the respondent Ranjan Ramanayake had sworn on four occasions that he would not rule out the defamatory statement underlying the case.

He also told the media inside the Supreme Court premises after the contempt of court charges were filed, that he would not withdraw the defamatory statement, the Additional Solicitor General said.

"I do not take my opinion for granted. I will not withdraw my statement even if I am imprisoned for life, ” he has said, stated the Additional Solicitor General Sarath Jayamanne, adding that he had further confirmed his defamatory statement.

"The judiciary encourages thieves and stimulates them” he has said. The Additional Solicitor General also alleged that due to his statements made in the court premises he had tried to convince the public that the judges had failed to arrest the corrupt persons.

The Attorney General's Department took steps to bring the matter to the attention of the Supreme Court bench with the help of a projection machine, and the Additional Solicitor General warned that such statements made by Ranjan Ramanayake regarding the judiciary could undermine public confidence in the judiciary.

He further stated that these statements clearly show the intention of the respondent Ranjan Ramanayake to insult the judiciary and said that politicians have not been given permission or license to attack the judiciary and the judges.

Speaking to the media after a discussion with then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at Temple Trees on August 21, 2018, Ranjan Ramanayake had said that the majority of judges and lawyers in the country were corrupt.

The Attorney General has filed charges following a complaint lodged by Ven. Magalkande Sudaththa Thero and retired Air Force officer Sunil Perera alleging that he had insulted the judiciary.

The case is set to be taken up on August 24.