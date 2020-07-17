The royal palace of King Buwanekabahu II, bulldozed in spite of complaints to the police (Photos)

The Commissioner General of Archeology Dr. Senarath Dissanayake states that a committee will be appointed on the instructions of the Secretary to the Ministry to inquire into the incident of the bulldozing of the royal palace of King Buwanekabahu II who ruled the kingdom of Kurunegala.The Archaeological Department had lodged a complaint with the Kurunegala Police on the 6th regarding the demolition of a part of the royal court.However, the Commissioner General of Archeology stated that the Road Development Authority and the Mayor of Kurunegala had completely bulldozed the relevant royal pavilion last night.The Archaeological Department has lodged another complaint with the Kurunegala Police in this regard the day before yesterday as well.Meanwhile, the Archaeological Department has taken steps to inform the IGP in writing as well as orally since the Kurunegala Police have not taken any action regarding the two complaints.This royal pavilion located in the center of Kurunegala town was considered as an archeological monument and was under the supervision of the Department of Archeology.Commenting to our news team the Commissioner General of Archeology Dr. Senarath Dissanayake stated that a special committee has been appointed on the instructions of the Secretary to the Ministry to investigate the incident.