On-site inspection today of damaged king’s assembly hall (video)





A committee of inquiry appointed by prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is to make an on-site inspection today (18) into the damage caused to a 13th century Kurunegala Era building in the heart of Kurnegala town.



Chaired by director general of archaeology Prof. Senarath Dissanayake, the five-member team will submit a report on 23 June into the condition of the assembly hall of King Buwanekabahu the Second.



On 06 July, the Archaeology Department complained to the police that part of the building had been demolished.



Nine days later, the Road Development Authority and the Kurunegala mayor completely bulldozed the place, according to another complaint by the Department.



However, Kurunegala police failed to take action, and the Department complained to the IGP both verbally and in writing.



Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa told the media that the place had no archaeological significance.



However, Prof. Dissanayake told Hiru News that they had evidence as well as records to prove to the contrary.