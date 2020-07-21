Underworld bunker belongs to Barrel Sunil’s accomplice

An Army deserter known as Udeni alias Kiriya has been identified as the person who had maintained an underground bunker found by the STF from a house at Bowala in Walasmulla yesterday (20).



The bunker contained several Army uniforms, logos, 103 T-56 cartridges, a Galkatas firearm, a hand grenade and sharp weapons.



Investigations revealed the owner of the house Udeni to be an accomplice of organized criminal Barrel Sunil.