Organized+criminal+arrested+in+Elpitiya+before+court+today

A member of a gang of organized criminals was arrested by the STF at Ganegoda in Elpitiya yesterday (21).



The 28-year-old, presently in the custody of Elpitiya police, is to be produced before the area’s magistrate’s court today.



Among the items seized from his possession were a 12-bore weapon with six bullets, a Galkatas weapon, a hand grenade, 23 T-56 bullets and a magazine, three swords, an Army uniform and three Army shirts.



Meanwhile, an underworld operative arrested along with Army uniforms, firearms and ammunition and sharp weapons from an underground bunker at Bowala in Walasmulla was remanded until 31 July by the Walasmulla magistrate’s court yesterday.