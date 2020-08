The preferential votes of the Ratnapura district in the general election have been released.



Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna



Pavithra Wanniarachchi - 200,977

Premalal Jayasekara - 104,237

Janaka Wakkumbura - 101,225

Gamini Walegoda - 85,840

Akila Ellawala - 71,179

Vasudeva Nanayakkara-66,991

Muditha Prashanthi - 65,933

W.D.J. Seneviratne - 61,612



Samagi Jana Balavegaya



Hesha Vithanage -60,426

Waruna Liyanage -47,494

Thalatha Athukorala-45,105