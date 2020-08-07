සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Colombo rejects Thilanga, Fowzie, Hirunika, Sujeewa

Friday, 07 August 2020 - 10:02

Colombo+rejects+Thilanga%2C+Fowzie%2C+Hirunika%2C+Sujeewa
The Colombo district preferential votes results show the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna securing 12 seats.

However, SLPP candidate Thilanga Sumathipala has failed to win.

The SJB secured six seats and the JJB one seat.

SJB candidates A.H.M. Fowzie, Hirunika Premachandra and Sujeewa Senasinghe suffered defeats.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna

Sarath Weerasekara 328,092
Wimal Weerawansa 267,084
Udaya Gammanpila 136,331
Wijedasa Rajapakshe 120,626
Bandula Gunawardena 101,644
Pradeep Undugoda 91,958
Dinesh Gunawardena 85,287
Madhura Vithanage 70,205
Premanath C. Dolawatte 69,055
Gamini Lokuge 62,543
Susil Premajayanth 50,322
Jagath Kumara 47,693

Samagi Jana Balawegaya

Sajith Premadasa 305,744
S.M. Marikkar 96,916
Mujibur Rahman 87,589
Harsha de Silva 82,845
Patali Champika Ranawaka 65,574
Mano Ganeshan 62,091

Jathika Jana Balawegaya

Anura Kumara Dissanayake 49,814

logo

Trending News

The overall results of the 2020 general election released - this is how the seats, including the national lists, were allocated
07 August 2020
The overall results of the 2020 general election released - this is how the seats, including the national lists, were allocated
Galle District - Elected members and the preferential votes
06 August 2020
Galle District - Elected members and the preferential votes
Preferential votes of the Ratnapura district
07 August 2020
Preferential votes of the Ratnapura district
Hambantota District - Preferential Votes
07 August 2020
Hambantota District - Preferential Votes
Nuwara Eliya - Jeewan Thondaman receives the highest number of preferential votes
07 August 2020
Nuwara Eliya - Jeewan Thondaman receives the highest number of preferential votes

International News

8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
06 August 2020
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
06 August 2020
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
Massive fire at a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
06 August 2020
Massive fire at a supermarket in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.