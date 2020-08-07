Colombo rejects Thilanga, Fowzie, Hirunika, Sujeewa

The Colombo district preferential votes results show the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna securing 12 seats.



However, SLPP candidate Thilanga Sumathipala has failed to win.



The SJB secured six seats and the JJB one seat.



SJB candidates A.H.M. Fowzie, Hirunika Premachandra and Sujeewa Senasinghe suffered defeats.



Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna



Sarath Weerasekara 328,092

Wimal Weerawansa 267,084

Udaya Gammanpila 136,331

Wijedasa Rajapakshe 120,626

Bandula Gunawardena 101,644

Pradeep Undugoda 91,958

Dinesh Gunawardena 85,287

Madhura Vithanage 70,205

Premanath C. Dolawatte 69,055

Gamini Lokuge 62,543

Susil Premajayanth 50,322

Jagath Kumara 47,693



Samagi Jana Balawegaya



Sajith Premadasa 305,744

S.M. Marikkar 96,916

Mujibur Rahman 87,589

Harsha de Silva 82,845

Patali Champika Ranawaka 65,574

Mano Ganeshan 62,091



Jathika Jana Balawegaya



Anura Kumara Dissanayake 49,814