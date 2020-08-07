Colombo rejects Thilanga, Fowzie, Hirunika, Sujeewa

The Colombo district preferential votes results show the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna securing 12 seats.
However, SLPP candidate Thilanga Sumathipala has failed to win.
The SJB secured six seats and the JJB one seat.
SJB candidates A.H.M. Fowzie, Hirunika Premachandra and Sujeewa Senasinghe suffered defeats.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna
Sarath Weerasekara 328,092
Wimal Weerawansa 267,084
Udaya Gammanpila 136,331
Wijedasa Rajapakshe 120,626
Bandula Gunawardena 101,644
Pradeep Undugoda 91,958
Dinesh Gunawardena 85,287
Madhura Vithanage 70,205
Premanath C. Dolawatte 69,055
Gamini Lokuge 62,543
Susil Premajayanth 50,322
Jagath Kumara 47,693
Samagi Jana Balawegaya
Sajith Premadasa 305,744
S.M. Marikkar 96,916
Mujibur Rahman 87,589
Harsha de Silva 82,845
Patali Champika Ranawaka 65,574
Mano Ganeshan 62,091
Jathika Jana Balawegaya
Anura Kumara Dissanayake 49,814
