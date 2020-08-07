The+defeated+members+of+parliament+

With the release of the preferential results of the parliamentary elections, many members of the previous parliament have lost their seats.
UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Deputy Leader Ravi Karunanayake, General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, National Organizer Navin Dissanayake and Treasurer Daya Gamage lost their seats.
Colombo - FormerMember of Parliament Thilanga Sumathipala, who contested for the Colombo District from the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna list, was also defeated, while A.H.M. Fowzie, Hirunika Premachandra as well as Sujeewa Senasinghe who contested from the Samagi Janabalawegaya have been defeated.
Gampaha - Dulip Wijesekera who contested from the Gampaha District under the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna as well as Ruwan Wijewardena and Arjuna Ranatunga who contested from the UNP from Gampaha lost their seats. Ajith Mannapperuma, Vijith Vijayamuni Zoysa, Chathura Senaratne and Edward Gunasekera were also among those who lost their seats in Gampaha.
Kalutara - Ajith P. Perera, Palitha Thewarapperuma and Lakshman Wijemanne who represented the previous parliament from the Kalutara district also lost their seats.
Matara - Lakshman Yapa who contested from the Podu Jana Peramuna has lost his seat in the Matara District.
Nihal Galappaththi of the JVP has lost his seat in the Hambantota district.
Galle - Former UNP MP Vajira Abeywardena from the Galle District lost his seat after contesting from the UNP. Wijepala Hettiarachchi, Bandulal Bandarigoda and Piyasena Gamage who contested from the Samagi Jana Balavegaya also lost their seats.
Kurunegala - Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, the General Secretary of the United National Party, who contested from the Kurunegala District, lost his seat, while Taranath Basnayake, T B Ekanayake as well as Indika Bandaranaike lost their seats.
Palitha Range Bandara, who contested for the Puttalam District from the United National Party, also lost his seat, while former Jaffna District MPs Mavai Senathirajah, P. Saravanabavan and Vijayakala Maheswaran also lost their seats.
The full list is as follows (This excludes the members who did not contest this time)
UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Deputy Leader Ravi Karunanayake, General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, National Organizer Navin Dissanayake and Treasurer Daya Gamage lost their seats.
Colombo - FormerMember of Parliament Thilanga Sumathipala, who contested for the Colombo District from the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna list, was also defeated, while A.H.M. Fowzie, Hirunika Premachandra as well as Sujeewa Senasinghe who contested from the Samagi Janabalawegaya have been defeated.
Gampaha - Dulip Wijesekera who contested from the Gampaha District under the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna as well as Ruwan Wijewardena and Arjuna Ranatunga who contested from the UNP from Gampaha lost their seats. Ajith Mannapperuma, Vijith Vijayamuni Zoysa, Chathura Senaratne and Edward Gunasekera were also among those who lost their seats in Gampaha.
Kalutara - Ajith P. Perera, Palitha Thewarapperuma and Lakshman Wijemanne who represented the previous parliament from the Kalutara district also lost their seats.
Matara - Lakshman Yapa who contested from the Podu Jana Peramuna has lost his seat in the Matara District.
Nihal Galappaththi of the JVP has lost his seat in the Hambantota district.
Galle - Former UNP MP Vajira Abeywardena from the Galle District lost his seat after contesting from the UNP. Wijepala Hettiarachchi, Bandulal Bandarigoda and Piyasena Gamage who contested from the Samagi Jana Balavegaya also lost their seats.
Kurunegala - Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, the General Secretary of the United National Party, who contested from the Kurunegala District, lost his seat, while Taranath Basnayake, T B Ekanayake as well as Indika Bandaranaike lost their seats.
Palitha Range Bandara, who contested for the Puttalam District from the United National Party, also lost his seat, while former Jaffna District MPs Mavai Senathirajah, P. Saravanabavan and Vijayakala Maheswaran also lost their seats.
The full list is as follows (This excludes the members who did not contest this time)
1 - Thilanga Sumathipala
2 - Ranil Wickremesinghe
3 - Ravi Karunanayake
3 - Daya Gamage
4 - A.H.M. Fowzie
5 - Sujeewa Senasinghe
6 - Hirunika Premachandra
7 - Dulip Wijesekera
8 - Ruwan Wijewardene
9 - Arjuna Ranatunga
10 - Ajith Manapperuma
11 - Vijith Wijayamuni Zoysa
12 - Chathura Senaratne
13 - Edward Gunasekera
14 - Palitha Thewarapperuma
15 - Lakshman WIjemanne
16 - Ajith P. Perera
17 - Nalinda Jayatisse
18 - Vajira Abeywardene
19 - Wijepala Hettiarachchi
20 - Badula lal Bandarigoda
21 - Piyasena Gamage
22 - Lakshman Yapa Abeywardene
23 - Manoj Sirisena
24 - Niroshan Premaratne
25 - Sunil Handunetti
26 - Nihal Gallapatti
27 - S.B. Navinna
28 - Tharanath Basnayake
29 - T. B. Ekanayake
30 - Akila Viraj Kariyawasam
31 - Indika Bandaranayake
32 - Palitha Range Bandara
33 - Shantha Abeysekera
34 - Weerakumara Dissanayake
35 - S.A. Muthukumaran
36 - Chandrani Bandara
37 - P. Harrison
38 - Chandima Gamage
39 - Nalaka Kolonne
40 - Sydney Jayaratne
41 - Lakshman Seneviratne
42 - Ravi Samaraweera
43 - Padma Udaya Shantha Gunasekera
44 - Sumedha G. Jayasena
45 - Ananda Kumarasiri
46 - Navin Dissanayake
47 - K. K. Piyadasa
48 - Mayilvaganam Thilakaraj
49 - Lakshman Wasantha Perera
50 - Wasantha Aluwihare
51 - Ranjith Aluwihare
52 - Sandheep Samarasinghe
53 - Thusitha Wijemanne
54 - Dunesh Gankanda
55 - Karunaratne Paranavithane
56 - A. A. Wijetunge
57 - S. Yogeswaran
58 - Gnanamuthu Sivanesan
59 - Ali Zahir Moulana
60 - Ameer Ali
61 - Susantha Punchi Nilame
62 - Abdula Maharoof
63 - Vijayakala Maheswaran
64 - Mavai Senathiraja
65 - E. Saravanabawan
66 - Anoma Gamage