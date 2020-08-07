The+defeated+members+of+parliament+

1 - Thilanga Sumathipala

2 - Ranil Wickremesinghe

3 - Ravi Karunanayake

3 - Daya Gamage

4 - A.H.M. Fowzie

5 - Sujeewa Senasinghe

6 - Hirunika Premachandra

7 - Dulip Wijesekera

8 - Ruwan Wijewardene

9 - Arjuna Ranatunga

10 - Ajith Manapperuma

11 - Vijith Wijayamuni Zoysa

12 - Chathura Senaratne

13 - Edward Gunasekera

14 - Palitha Thewarapperuma

15 - Lakshman WIjemanne

16 - Ajith P. Perera

17 - Nalinda Jayatisse

18 - Vajira Abeywardene

19 - Wijepala Hettiarachchi

20 - Badula lal Bandarigoda

21 - Piyasena Gamage

22 - Lakshman Yapa Abeywardene

23 - Manoj Sirisena

24 - Niroshan Premaratne

25 - Sunil Handunetti

26 - Nihal Gallapatti

27 - S.B. Navinna

28 - Tharanath Basnayake

29 - T. B. Ekanayake

30 - Akila Viraj Kariyawasam

31 - Indika Bandaranayake

32 - Palitha Range Bandara

33 - Shantha Abeysekera

34 - Weerakumara Dissanayake

35 - S.A. Muthukumaran

36 - Chandrani Bandara

37 - P. Harrison

38 - Chandima Gamage

39 - Nalaka Kolonne

40 - Sydney Jayaratne

41 - Lakshman Seneviratne

42 - Ravi Samaraweera

43 - Padma Udaya Shantha Gunasekera

44 - Sumedha G. Jayasena

45 - Ananda Kumarasiri

46 - Navin Dissanayake

47 - K. K. Piyadasa

48 - Mayilvaganam Thilakaraj

49 - Lakshman Wasantha Perera

50 - Wasantha Aluwihare

51 - Ranjith Aluwihare

52 - Sandheep Samarasinghe

53 - Thusitha Wijemanne

54 - Dunesh Gankanda

55 - Karunaratne Paranavithane

56 - A. A. Wijetunge

57 - S. Yogeswaran

58 - Gnanamuthu Sivanesan

59 - Ali Zahir Moulana

60 - Ameer Ali

61 - Susantha Punchi Nilame

62 - Abdula Maharoof

63 - Vijayakala Maheswaran

64 - Mavai Senathiraja

65 - E. Saravanabawan

66 - Anoma Gamage

With the release of the preferential results of the parliamentary elections, many members of the previous parliament have lost their seats.UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, Deputy Leader Ravi Karunanayake, General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, National Organizer Navin Dissanayake and Treasurer Daya Gamage lost their seats.Colombo - FormerMember of Parliament Thilanga Sumathipala, who contested for the Colombo District from the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna list, was also defeated, while A.H.M. Fowzie, Hirunika Premachandra as well as Sujeewa Senasinghe who contested from the Samagi Janabalawegaya have been defeated.Gampaha - Dulip Wijesekera who contested from the Gampaha District under the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna as well as Ruwan Wijewardena and Arjuna Ranatunga who contested from the UNP from Gampaha lost their seats. Ajith Mannapperuma, Vijith Vijayamuni Zoysa, Chathura Senaratne and Edward Gunasekera were also among those who lost their seats in Gampaha.Kalutara - Ajith P. Perera, Palitha Thewarapperuma and Lakshman Wijemanne who represented the previous parliament from the Kalutara district also lost their seats.Matara - Lakshman Yapa who contested from the Podu Jana Peramuna has lost his seat in the Matara District.Nihal Galappaththi of the JVP has lost his seat in the Hambantota district.Galle - Former UNP MP Vajira Abeywardena from the Galle District lost his seat after contesting from the UNP. Wijepala Hettiarachchi, Bandulal Bandarigoda and Piyasena Gamage who contested from the Samagi Jana Balavegaya also lost their seats.Kurunegala - Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, the General Secretary of the United National Party, who contested from the Kurunegala District, lost his seat, while Taranath Basnayake, T B Ekanayake as well as Indika Bandaranaike lost their seats.Palitha Range Bandara, who contested for the Puttalam District from the United National Party, also lost his seat, while former Jaffna District MPs Mavai Senathirajah, P. Saravanabavan and Vijayakala Maheswaran also lost their seats.The full list is as follows (This excludes the members who did not contest this time)