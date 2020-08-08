සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Gnanasara Thera named as national list MP

Sunday, 09 August 2020 - 16:19

The Apey Jana Bala Party has named Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera as its national list MP on a unanimous decision taken at a meeting of its central committee.

