Former Sri Lanka Cricket captain Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council by Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa.



It includes former cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara, motor racing champion Dilantha Malagamuwa, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and swimming champion Julian Bowling.



The 14 member National Sports Council has been appointed to advise the Minister of Sports to resolve the problems in sports in the country.