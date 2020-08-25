A request from the Ramanna Nikaya to the Election Commission (Video)





The Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya has requested the Election Commission to abolish the National List seat held by Apey Janabala Party.



The relevant letter has been sent by its General Registrar Ven. Attangane Sasanaratana Thero.



Meanwhile, the media secretary of the party Ven. Hunupitiye Chandrasiri Thero stated at a media briefing held in Colombo today that Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero has admitted that the General Secretary of the Apey Jana Bala Party Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero is in his custody.



However, the President of the Kotte Sri Jayawardenapura Social Services Association Ven. Hunupolagama Vajirasiri Thero stated that the propaganda that is spread stating that Vedinigama Wimalatissa Thero is being detained is false.



He was speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today.