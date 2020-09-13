සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Prime ministers committee convenes to analyze the 20th Ammendment

Monday, 14 September 2020 - 8:51

The committee appointed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to submit a report after studying the proposed 20th constitutional amendment meets today chaired by Professor G. L. Peiris.


While the report prepared by the committee is scheduled to be handed over to the Prime Minister tomorrow, the Premier will submit it to the cabinet the day-after-tomorrow. 


The prime Minister appointed a committee comprising of nine MPs to study the 20th constitutional amendment and to submit a report.


Ministers Udaya Gammanpila, Ali Sabry, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Wimal Weeravansa, State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, S. Viyalendran and MPs Dilan Perera and Premanath C. Dolawatta comprise the committee.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association of Sri Lanka has appointed a 15-member expert committee to study the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution, with Nihal Jayamanne, PC, as its chairman.


