සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Early Anuradhapura era pot of coins found in Mannar (Photos)

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 22:55

Early+Anuradhapura+era+pot+of+coins+found+in+Mannar+%28Photos%29
Mannar Zonal Officer in Charge of the Archaeological Department M. Chaminda Silva says that a team that was preparing a floor in the Nanattan area in Mannar has found a very old pot filled with coins.

Archaeologists say that the people who had prepared a floor had seen the coin and handed it over to the Mannar Police.

Accordingly, the Mannar Police have obtained the advice of the Mannar Archaeological Officers regarding the relevant coins.

Archaeological officials say that there are about 1850 coins in the pot which is believed to be Hassabu coins which belong to the early period of Anuradhapura era.

Archaeologists say this is the first time that a collection of ancient coins has been found in the Northern Province at one time.

Archaeologists are still trying to gather enough evidence before reaching the final conclusions about the location and date of the coins.

A bundle of coins belonging to the Polonnaruwa period was found by a group of workers in the Marakkarampalai area in Vavuniya on a previous occasion.

Archaeological officers including the Mannar Zonal Officer in Charge of the Archaeological Department M. Chaminda Silva have commenced further investigations regarding the coins.

Mannar was known as Mathota in the past and functioned as the main trading port of the country.


Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.