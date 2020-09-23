Early Anuradhapura era pot of coins found in Mannar (Photos)

Mannar Zonal Officer in Charge of the Archaeological Department M. Chaminda Silva says that a team that was preparing a floor in the Nanattan area in Mannar has found a very old pot filled with coins.Archaeologists say that the people who had prepared a floor had seen the coin and handed it over to the Mannar Police.Accordingly, the Mannar Police have obtained the advice of the Mannar Archaeological Officers regarding the relevant coins.Archaeological officials say that there are about 1850 coins in the pot which is believed to be Hassabu coins which belong to the early period of Anuradhapura era.Archaeologists say this is the first time that a collection of ancient coins has been found in the Northern Province at one time.Archaeologists are still trying to gather enough evidence before reaching the final conclusions about the location and date of the coins.A bundle of coins belonging to the Polonnaruwa period was found by a group of workers in the Marakkarampalai area in Vavuniya on a previous occasion.Archaeological officers including the Mannar Zonal Officer in Charge of the Archaeological Department M. Chaminda Silva have commenced further investigations regarding the coins.Mannar was known as Mathota in the past and functioned as the main trading port of the country.