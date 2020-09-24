CBSL+issues+a+new+1000+rupee+note+

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has issued a new Rs. 1000 note.The relevant note was presented to the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa by the Governor of the Central Bank Prof. WD Lakshman today (24).It was at the Prime Minister's official residence in Wijerama.It is said that the Prime Minister and the Governor of the Central Bank had a cordial discussion on the economic situation of the country and future development activities.