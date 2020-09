A boy, aged 12 years, has died of rabies following a dog-bite in the second such death at Yatalamatta in Galle within a week.



The grade seven student of Sirisunanda Vidyalaya in Mapalagama breathed his last at the Karapatiya Teaching Hospital yesterday (29).



Three days earlier, a man died at the same hospital after being bitten by a dog.



Health authorities have now dispatched three teams to the area to vaccinate dogs against rabies.