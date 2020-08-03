South+African+tour+postponed

The South African Cricket Board has announced that the tour of the South African team to Sri Lanka has been permanently postponed.



Cricket Director Graham Smith said that in addition to the tour of Sri Lanka, the tour of the West Indies has also been postponed.



South Africa had planned to play three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches against Sri Lanka last June, but it was postponed to September due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



However, the South African Cricket Board has announced that the tour of Sri Lanka will be further postponed as the IPL tournament is scheduled to begin in September.