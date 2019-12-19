Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 6:51

Elizabeth Taylor’s assistant talks late star’s final years, why her estate is auctioning off personal items

Elizabeth Taylor, one of the most iconic movie stars of Hollywood’s golden era, is stirring headlines once more.



Julien’s Auctions is partnering with House of Taylor in Beverly Hills for a three-day auction which began on Friday titled “Property from the Lifestyle of Elizabeth Taylor,” which highlighted designer clothing, home decor and other personal items from the actress’ archives.



The Hollywood Reporter said the sale, that would conclude today, could top 5 million dollars.