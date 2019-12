Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 6:55

Fawad Alam, the experienced batsman, was recalled to Pakistan's Test squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on December 11th.

Alam, who has over 12,000 first class runs to his name, last played a Test match versus New Zealand back in November 2009.

In his brief Test career so far, Alam has also composed a Test century; versus Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2009.

The southpaw has been in tremendous form in first class cricket this season, having scored four hundreds.