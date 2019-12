Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 17:06

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a tweet to congratulate Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He has stated that he hopes to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also congratulated President Mahinda Rajapaksa over the phone.

The Pakistani High Commission in Sri Lanka said that the Prime Minister has also been invited to visit Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Media Unit stated that Gamini Senarath has been appointed as the Secretary to the Prime Minister.