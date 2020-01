Monday, 30 December 2019 - 10:16

Swiss Embassy officer Garnier Banister Francis, who was remanded after being arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department and produced before Court, has arrived at the Colombo Magistrate's Court. She was arrested on the charge of acting in manner that was discrediting the government and for fabrication of evidence.

She was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne and remanded until today.

After being remanded, she was produced before a panel of psychiatric specialists.