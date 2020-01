Monday, 20 January 2020 - 12:02

Students and parents protest demanding the cancellation of the principal’s political transfer

A-9 road has been blocked from Medawachchiya - Ikirigollawa area due to a protest, accusing that the principal of Ikirigollawa - Annur Maha Vidyalaya has been given a politically motivated transfer.

According to the Hiru regional correspondent the students and parents of the school are currently sitting on the ground in front of the school in protest.