Sunday, 26 January 2020 - 8:20

A special discussion is to be held today between Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and UNP Local Government Representatives today.

The meeting is to be held at the SLECC in Colombo.

Meanwhile, a special discussion between Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is to be held during the next few days.