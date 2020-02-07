PM+MAHINDA+REACHES+INDIA

Friday, 07 February 2020 - 17:39

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who left for India on a four-day official visit has reached New Delhi.

A little while ago the air craft carrying Prime Minister Rajapaksa reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Prime Minister left for India this afternoon at 1.55 on aircraft UL 195.

A special welcoming function for Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to be held at Rashtrapathi Bavan which is the Indian President’s residence, tomorrow.





