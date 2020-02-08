Saturday, 08 February 2020 - 18:56

Indian PM assures to be a faithful companion

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that India has been a “trusted partner” in Sri Lanka’s development, and that India will continue to assist Sri Lanka in its journey for peace and development.



Prime minister Modi expressed this following a meeting with Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who is currently on a 4 day official visit to India.



Prime minister Modi noted that the stability, security and prosperity in Sri Lanka is in India’s interest, but also in the interest of the entire Indian Ocean Region.



He further noted that on the long-pending Tamil issue, Modi was confident that the Sri Lankan government will realize expectations of equality, justice, peace and respect of the Tamil people.



