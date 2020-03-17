Health+Authorities+confirm+family+members+of+the+tour+chauffer+have+NOT+contracted+corona.

The Director of the Polonnaruwa hospital Dr MK Sampath Indika stated that measures have been taken to transfer two suspected coronavirus patients to the IDH.

Both of them have arrived from Italy recently.

He said one of them was sent to Kandakadu quarantine centre after.

The other patient was hospitalized after he fell ill during a visit to Somawathiya sacred area.

At the same time, hospital director Dr Ananda Wijewickrama told our news team a masseur who served the coronavirus infected tourist chauffeur at a Spa in Habarana has also been admitted to Anuradhapura hospital.

Habarana police said the masseur was hospitalized after the Spa owner informed police that his employee is showing coronavirus symptoms.

The members of the Italian tourist group which the infected chauffeur brought to Habarana have also received the service of this Spa.

Steps have already been taken to quarantine the Spa.

Meanwhile, a panic situation erupted at the Ananda College Colombo where the son of the coronavirus infected tourist chauffeur’s son is attending.

However, Health Service Director-General Dr Anil Jasinghe stated that the family members of the tourist chauffeur have not been infected with the disease.