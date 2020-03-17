Profit made owing to reduction of global market prices in fuel, utilized for prevention of Corona

The ministry of power and energy says that profit gained by the decrease in fuel prices in the global market will be utilized to curb the Corona virus outbreak.

The prices of fuel in the global market receded by 25% and currently the price of a crude oil barrel stands at 30 US dollars.

Owing to the corona virus several industries including the stock market, tourism industry, apparel industry have been majorly impacted.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera noted that a paper will be presented before the cabinet this week to direct the profit gained due to the reduction of fuel prices in the global market to the treasury in order to treat those diagnosed with the Corona virus and to finance the quarantining process.