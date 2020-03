Three persons have been arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy for allegedly acting in suspicious manner in the Mannar area yesterday (24).

Further investigations have revealed that they are Indian nationals.

It is reported that the arrested persons are between 20 to 30 years of age.

The Mannar Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Under the prevailing health context these persons are to be sent for self-quarantine under the supervision of the Mannar Police.