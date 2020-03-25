Prince+Charles+tests+positive+for+Coronavirus

Prince of Wales test positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus)

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus and is displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health according to BBC reports.

A Clarence House spokesman has stated that the Prince of Wales has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus according to the reports. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

The tests have been carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

According to an official statement it is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.

Charles, Prince of Wales was born on 14 November 1948 and is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II.

He has been Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952, and he is the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history.

He is also the longest-serving Prince of Wales, having held that title since 1958.

According to the latest updated figures at John Hopkins University corona resource centre at 3.52 pm on 25 March 2020, the United Kingdom has reported 8,167 Covid-19 patients with 423 deaths, while 140 people have fully recovered from the virus.

