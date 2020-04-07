Controlled+prices+for+vegetables+in+Dambulla

The Economic Center Traders’ Association and the Consumer Affairs Authority have together decided on specifying a maximum wholesale price for selling a kilo of vegetables and fruit from today (27) at the Dambulla Economic Center.

Accordingly, when selling retail, vegetables and fruits purchased from the Dambulla Economic Center, only a sum of Rs. 30 can be added to the prices in the public market.

Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon made this comment at a media briefing held today (27).

The Minister further said during the past two days, 200,000 kilograms of vegetables had been distributed across the island through the Dambulla Economic Center.

A special unit has been established to methodically maintain health protection in economic centers.

The price determined for each vegetable appears as below.



