A youth was killed when a tractor toppled in the Mullivaikkal area in Mullaitivu last evening.



The young man had driven the tractor to the paddy field and the accident had occurred when the tractor toppled in the Mulliyawalai area.



Police investigations have revealed that the tractor was overturned due to the high speed and the failure to control at high speed.



The deceased has been identified as a 26 year old resident of Mulliyawalai.



Mullaitivu police said that the youth was already dead when he was taken to the Mullaitivu hospital following the accident.