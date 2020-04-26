India reports over 15,000 infected patients and over 500 deaths - Entire country in 'Lock-down'

The number of coronavirus patients in India has risen to 15,707, with 507 cases of coronavirus deaths reported.According to the Indian Health Ministry, 1,329 new infections and 27 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.With the spread of the corona virus, the entire country has been on lockdown since March 25, and the Modi government has decided to extend the lockdown to the 3rd of May.That is, after relaxing some economic activities.However, the closure of India has caused many hardships for the low income people and migrant workers who have traveled to major cities.Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with ministers yesterday to discuss ways to minimize these difficulties.Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, regarded as the second most powerful figure in the Modi government, made it clear yesterday that the country is in the process of raising the reserves of the essential commodities in the face of the restrictions that have been put in place to combat the corona virus.Indian Health Minister Lau Agarwal said that about 4,000 of the coronavirus cases in India were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat Islamic Conference held last month in Nizamuddin area of ​​Delhi.