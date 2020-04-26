Sri Lankan students stranded in SAARC countries - 113 from Pakistan will arrive on Tuesday

Steps are being taken to repatriate Sri Lankan students stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Director of the Airport Shehan Sumanasekara told the Hiru news team that the first step will be to bring students from SAARC countries.



Students' data will be collected through embassies in those countries and steps will be taken to bring them back to the island.



As the first step, 113 students from Pakistan will be brought to the island on Tuesday.



A spokesman for SriLankan Airlines stated that they are working towards this matter.



Director of the Airport Shehan Sumanasekara further said that one hundred and two students from India are expected to be brought to the island next week.