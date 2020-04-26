15+Sri+Lankans+including+6+expectant+mothers+stranded+in+India

It has been reported that 15 Sri Lankans including 6 expectant mothers who had traveled to Coimbatore India for IVF treatment are unable to return to the country.

They had traveled to India nearly 4 months ago for treatment, due to the spread of the Coronavirus, India is currently on lockdown, and international flights have also been cancelled.

Due to the risky situation prevailing, they have requested necessary measures be taken to bring them back to the island as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the president’s secretariat office noted that they are in the process of obtaining information regarding the group and immediate measures would be taken to bring them back in the near future.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that a special flight of Sri Lankan airlines is to depart from Sri Lanka in order to bring back students who had traveled to India for studies, within the course of next week. The SriLankan Airlines flight is scheduled to depart this week to bring Sri Lankan students who have gone for studies and are now stranded in India.

The Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority has given permission for Sri Lanka and South Africa to operate special flights to take their citizens from Pakistan according to the reports from the Pakistan ARI news service. The approval has been granted following a request made by the South African and Sri Lankan High Commissions.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has been permitted to arrive at Karachi and Lahore to bring back 113 Sri Lankans who are in Pakistan.