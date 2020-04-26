Several+parties+request+the+reconvening+of+parliament+

TNA Media spokesman and former MP MA Sumanthiran says if new parliament will not be inaugurated before June 2nd, the gazette which was issued by dissolving the previous parliament will become null and void. He made this while addressing the media in Colombo today.

Meanwhile, former MP Gamini Lokuge says that the government does not want to hold an election until the spread of coronavirus is completely controlled in the country. He made this statement while speaking at a media conference held in Colombo today.

Former parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella, who represents the samagi Jana Balavegaya, also expressed his views at a media briefing in Kandy today. He said that the Parliament should be reconvened immediately considering the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, President's Counsel Krishmal Warnasuriya expressed his views regarding the constitutional situation at a media briefing held today.

The Hiru news team contacted the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, President's Counsel U.R. Silva and inquires his views on the constitutional situation.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Council is scheduled to be met under the patronage of former speaker Karu Jayasuriya at his official residence tomorrow.