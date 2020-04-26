20++patients+reported+yesterday-+12+villages+in+Polonnaruwa-+Lankapura+isolated

Number of Coronavirus patients reported from Sri Lanka has risen to 330.

20 patients diagnosed with the virus were reported yesterday.

Amongst this group are 11 residents of Beruwela who had been held at the Punani quarantine center, a soldier attached to the Welisara naval base, a resident of Polonnaruwa – Pulasthigama and a resident of Jaela- Suduwella who was subject to quarantine at the Oluvil quarantine facility.

The navy personnel who was diagnosed with the virus, had gone on leave on the 17th of April and the navy media spokesperson, Lieutenant Commander Isuru Suriyabandara noted that measures are underway to identify who he had worked closely with at the navy camp.

Meanwhile, the Polonnaruwa district administration, public health inspector Jayantha Chandrasiri noted that measures were taken to isolate 12 villages belonging to the Polonnaruwa – Lankapura divisional secretariat division with the reporting of this incident.

Further measures have been taken to quarantine 11 family members along with him and 43 individuals belonging to 11 families who had close contact with the soldier.

218 corona patients are currently under medical observation and 105 in total have recovered so far.