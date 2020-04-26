Samagi+Jana+Balavegaya+accuses+UNP+leader+Ranil+Wickremesinghe+

Samagi Jana Balavegaya accused the United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe stating that he is issuing statements expressing his positive sentiments for the coronavirus eradication efforts of the government in order to achieve political advantage in the given circumstances.

Former Parliamentarian Sujeewa Senasinghe made this statement participating at a media briefing held in Colombo today.

However, at a press conference held today, Colombo Mayor Rosie Senanayake expressed her appreciation of the government's coronavirus eradication campaign.

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe issuing a special statement on social media recently, called on the government to take steps to revive the economy after gradually relaxing the social distancing regulations after reaching a goal of conducting 3,000 PCR tests a day.