A+Sri+Lankan+in+the+State+of+Qatar+dies+suddenly

A father of three from Henyaya, Kottapitiya, Chilaw who was working in Qatar has died in an accident there, our Correspondent said.

The deceased is a 38 year old father of three named Suranjan Miranda.

Suranjan who had gone for a job in a factory in Qatar in 2017 had met with an accident at midnight on 16 May, the Correspondent said.

He had spoken to his wife on the phone a few minutes before the accident and it is said that he fell from the top of a rock-breaking machine to the ground.

Our Correspondent said that a Sri Lankan working in the same organization as Suranjan has confirmed this incident.

Subsequent to hearing this information, it has been the hope of Suranjan’s wife and three children that his body be brought back to this country.

It is said that Suranjan’s wife has spoken to relevant authorities about this.