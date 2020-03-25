70% of deaths in Italy are males – why are men more susceptible to Corona virus

Researchers say that smoking, drinking and general poor health could be some factors that could explain why more men seem to be dying from coronavirus than women according to reports published by CNN.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, commenting at a White House press briefing stated that they were seeing another concerning trend from Italy, where the mortality in males seems to be twice in every age group of females.

In Italy, men represent more than 70% of those who have died, according to the country's National Health Institute, reported on international media.

Even in South Korea, where the proportion of women who have tested positive for the virus is higher than that of men, about 54% of the reported deaths are among men.

In comparing data figures with every ten females that have died, in Italy 24 men have died for every ten females, while it is 18 males for every 10 females in China, 16 in Germany, 14 In Iran, 14 in France and in South Korea it is 12 males for every ten females.

While health officials are coming to terms with these numbers, some nations including the United States have not released basic nationwide data and therefore, the analysis is based on around figures from 25% of the countries.

These results also highlight what health experts have been warning for some time, stating that it is not only biological but also gendered behaviors, the different ways in which men and women conduct their lives, which may play a significant role in the different mortality rate for respiratory diseases and in this instance Covid-19 (new Coronavirus).

Smoking is also cited as a clear example of how such behavior patterns differ between men and women across the countries.

China has the largest smoking population in the world, with around 316 million adult smokers. But while over 50% of Chinese men smoke, less than 3% of women do, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Italy, 7 million men smoke as opposed to the 4.5 million women while studies have also shown that Italian men have higher rates of hypertension than age-matched females, while Chinese men tend to have higher blood pressure and are more likely to have Type 2 diabetes than the female counterparts.

According to Johns Hopkins data updated as at 4.00 am on 25 March, Italy has reported 6,820 deaths and 3,281 deaths have been reported in China, the two of the worst affected countries in the world from the Covid-19 (new Coronavirus).